Reports of Michael Eisner’s interest in Portuguese club FC Felgueiras appear wide of the mark.

Earlier this week, a story emanating from Portugal stated Pompey’s chairman is presently in negotiations to buy shares in the third-level club.

However, The News understands there is nothing in such claims.

FC Felgueiras (1932) are based in Porto and currently positioned eighth in Group B of the Campeonato de Portugal.

Founded in 2006, they replaced FC Felgueiras, who folded in 2005 following financial problems.

When asked about the link, a Pompey spokesman said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club do not comment on rumour and speculation.’

Yet it is understood there is no truth in the reports.