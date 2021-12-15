Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner's message ahead of south coast derby with Southampton
Pompey owner Michael Eisner has sent a message of support ahead of tonight’s south coast derby.
Pompey Women face arch-rivals Southampton for the second time in four days after Sunday’s narrow defeat in the FA Cup.
And Jay Sadler’s side will be hoping to use Fratton Park to their advantage in enacting revenge on the Saints.
Although there we be no need for extra motivation in PO4, the Blues will certainly be buoyed by the message sent by the club’s owner.
Eisner took to Twitter this morning to post: ‘Good luck to our Pompey Women as they face Southampton at Fratton Park! #PUP
It’s the second time in a week where the Tornate chief has given his vocal support to the club, after wishing men’s manager Danny Cowley well after he was crowned League One manager of the month.
This evening’s clash is their first league meeting this term, with both enduring contrasting campaigns.
Pompey currently sit seventh in the National League Southern Premier Division table after an indifferent set of results.
Sadler’s side have recorded eye-catching victories such as an 11-0 thumping of Hounslow, and a 6-1 humiliation of Keynsham Town.
But they have also suffered defeats to Gillingham, Crawley Wasps, and Bridgwater United.
After weeks of postponements and cup commitments, tonight’s fixture will be the club’s first league fixture since October 24, where goals from Shannon Albuery, Hayley Bridge and Jade Widdows recorded a comfortable victory over Hounslow.
And a similar result wouldn’t go amiss in their quest to reclaim south coast bragging rights.
It’ll be no easy task, however, with the visitors losing one league game so far, as they look to gain promotion at the season’s end.
Marieanne Spacey’s side are looking to bounce back from a potentially season-defining defeat to table-toppers Ipswich, in their last league outing.
The Fratton End will be open for supporters of both clubs tonight and tickets can still be bought online.
Fans will also have the opportunity to pay for tickets on the day of the match by visiting the ticket office in the Anson Road located club shop, or in the booth behind the Fratton End.
