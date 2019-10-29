Have your say

Eric Eisner will be attending Fratton Park on Saturday as Pompey owners Tornante fly over from America.

He will be joined at the League One encounter with Oxford United by Tornante’s president and chief operating officer Andy Redman.

However, Pompey chairman Michael Eisner will not be visiting.

The pair are expected to remain on the south coast for around nine days, also taking in the home match with Southend (November 5) and the FA Cup trip to Harrogate Town (November 11).

Their presence is not regarded as a reflection on the future of Blues boss Kenny Jackett, who has come increasingly under fire from some supporters.

It is understood the duo’s latest arrival fits in with scheduled Fratton Park visits which occur during the season.

The USA-based Eisner family and Redman have made irregular appearances since Tornante completed their takeover in August 2017.

Eric Eisner previously journeyed to the south coast in September, taking in the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton and the league victory over Bolton.

During their latest trip, Eisner and Redman, who sit on the Blues’ board, will attend four back-to-back meetings with supporters on the morning of the Oxford match.

They are lined up to be present at separate gatherings involving the Pompey Supporters’ Trust, the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, the Heritage & Advisory Board and, finally, club presidents.

It has become standard practice for Tornante representatives to coincide trips to England with meeting various supporter groups.

Michael Eisner’s last Fratton Park match was the 2-0 victory over Tranmere in August, with Hollywood star Will Ferrell also a guest.