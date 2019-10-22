The Eisners have broken their silence.

But it’s not exactly the inspiring words many of the Fratton faithful had been hoping for from the owners with the club in such a perilous position in the League One table.

In fact, you do wonder why Eric Eisner even posted his ‘One sleep (from Los Angeles).… @Pompey’ message on Twitter in the early hours of this morning Stateside.

Given the mood this side of the pond at the Blues’ current predicament, it failed to acknowledge the growing apathy the team currently faces.

It also bypassed supporters’ legitimate concerns at the pace in which Pompey’s season is spiralling out of control, with the Blues one point off the relegation zone and eight adrift of the play-off places.

Indeed, if anything, it only encouraged Pompey fans to respond to the club director with an array of questions/posts regarding manager Kenny Jackett’s position and the direction the club is currently going, and to spell out their dissatisfaction further at the team’s ongoing plight.

Yet, none of the numerous lines of communication drew a response from Eisner’s Beverly Hills vantage point.

As can be expected, some of the responses were straight to the point, with no room for niceties.

Others failed to match Eisner’s enthusiasm as another game approaches – on this occasion tonight’s game against Lincoln.

Meanwhile, it must be said numerous some did appreciate him reaching out in his usual pre-match manner, even if his post did lack any real substance.

For example, @mickpoth60 tweeted: ‘I still back your plan @eric_eisner. Best owners we have had for a long time. PUP’

@RickHawkins13 added: ‘Could not agree more. Portsmouth was not built in a day, keep the faith. PUP’, while @OllieCripps89 replied by saying: ‘They have literally spent millions on fratton park which no owner has done over the past 20 years, would you rather al farage back as owner?’

However, there’s no denying the majority of the other 60-plus responses were keen for the Eisner’s to sort out the club’s on-the-pitch issues.

Among those who used the opportunity to vent their frustrations were @gavin_arthur, who rather politely, but sarcastically, replied: ‘Hats off all the way from LA!! I’m struggling to find the enthusiasm to drive in from Horndean!! #hoofball #dull.

A similar approach was adopted by @beiderbecks, who said: ‘You can sleep with what’s going on at the club?’

Meanwhile, @pompeyblue1980’s response was: ‘Don't worry it will send you back to sleep.’

Yet, taking their dismay up a notch, @WILLYHAHN71 replied: ‘Hope your coming over to hold the door while Kenny’s putting his Jacket and clearing his desk.

@Pompeytucks added: ‘Nice to hear from you. Your silence has been deafening while our CEO is away.

‘We entrusted you with our Club. Club needs leadership when times are tough.

‘Been easy for you for 2 years. When the Manager looses the fans, only 1 decision.’

And just in case the message wasn’t clear enough, @FryFrywayne said: ‘1 point off the relegation zone is not progress Eric.

‘I can and do appreciate all the hard work that is being done behind the scenes on the infrastructure of the club for the long term future, but I'm afraid that we have taken a huge step backwards on the pitch. Please act now!’

Other forceful tweets dropped into Eisner’s notifications – yet, as mentioned, nothing drew a response.

Perhaps he’s holding fire until the result of tonight’s Lincoln game comes through.