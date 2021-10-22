Portsmouth owners reveal playing budget information and indicate stance on Danny Cowley's future

And that suggests the Pompey boss is operating with a kitty for players’ wages in excess of £4m, as he attempts to reverse his team’s fortunes this season.

Director Eric Eisner has confirmed the pot available to Cowley has gone up, from what was available to predecessor Kenny Jackett over the past couple of years.

Former chief executive Mark Catlin indicated the wage bill was around £4m last summer, as he battled against the threat of a £2.5m wage cap in League One.

That, of course, doesn’t factor in transfer fees, but with benchmarking reports expected in the coming weeks a clearer picture of how that kitty ranks alongside rivals should crystallise.

Eisner made it clear a long-term view is being taken to recruitment, as he spoke of Cowley being given backing over an extended period.

He told the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference: ‘Yes, our budget is competitive.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘It got us close for the last two years and we’ve increased the budget since then.

‘We’ve changed the manager, but again it may need two to three windows for Danny to have the team he really wants.

‘We don’t have as deep a squad as we had under Kenny, so that may have consequences in terms of performances in the cup games, with the focus on the league.

‘We spoke to the Cowleys in March and were really impressed by them.’

Eisner’s father, Michael, confirmed the spending position when it comes to the team in a video address to the Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM.

He added: ‘We will continue to work hard on the transfer windows.

‘By the way, we are spending more this year on the pitch on players than last year.

‘That’s not the magic bullet. It all depends on who you pick, how you put them together and how you coach them,

‘But we are supporting the Cowleys, we are supporting Andrew (Cullen)

‘I hope you will be patient. I’m patient and swallowing the amount of funds we put in - it’s all equity.’

