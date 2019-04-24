Have your say

Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe have been named in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

The Pompey pair were selected in the XI by fellow professionals in the third tier.

Matt Clarke celebrates Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy success. Picture: Joe Pepler

Clarke has enjoyed another superb campaign at Fratton Park and been ever-present during the League One promotion push.

The centre-back has made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals – including the winner in the 2-1 triumph at Burton Albion on Good Friday.

Clarke was also named in the League One Team of the Season at the EFL Awards last month.

Lowe, meanwhile, has continued his hurtling progress since arriving from non-league in January 2017.

Jamal Lowe. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The former Hampton & Richmond winger has featured 51 times for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Lowe currently tops the club’s scoring charts with 16 and has recorded 11 assists.

PFA League One Team of the Year: Adam Davies (Barnsley), Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Pompey), James Justin (Luton), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Jamal Lowe (Pompey), James Collins (Luton), John Marquis (Doncaster), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley).