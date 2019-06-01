POMPEY physio Bobby Bacic revealed why Andy Cannon spent a prolonged period on the sidelines last season.

The midfielder made just two appearances after arriving from Rochdale for £150,000 in January.

Cannon was on the treatment table for three months with a quad setback meaning he was unavailable for the majority of the second half of the campaign.

He was named on the bench for the two play-off semi-final legs against Sunderland, though.

Bacic told that the Blues didn’t want to rush Cannon back to fitness because he’s regarded as a long-term investment.

He said: ‘Andy’s injury dragged on a little bit but at the end of the season his availability was good.

‘He had one step back and we took our time a little bit because it’s a bit of a long-term investment with Andy.

‘You can push people back quickly and they can break down or you can take your time. We felt we’d take our time and just get it right.

‘Sometimes news player are more prone to injury than existing players because they’re not in the groove.

‘They’ve maybe got to go back home because they’re not quite settled but the lads who’ve been down longer are used to the routine and training methods.

‘Then maybe players push themselves in training and go for balls they wouldn’t usually because they’re trying to impress.’

‘I feel there’s ways a bedding in period with new signings.’