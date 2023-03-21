John Mousinho and his Pompey side are looking up the table after two away wins closed the gap to play-off places and Bolton in sixth.

Back-to-back away wins for Portsmouth against Bristol Rovers and Accrington Stanley have suddenly closed the gap between the south coast side and the play-offs.

A late push for the chance to fight for promotion could be on the cards for John Mousinho with the side sitting seven points off Bolton in sixth place with a game in hand.

If Pompey are to mount a serious challenge for one of those cherished play-off spots then they will need their stars on top form for the final nine league fixtures.

The News has looked at the player ratings assigned by WhoScored to see which Portsmouth stars have turned in the best average performances this year.

Scroll through the gallery below - only players with over 20 appearances have been included.

1 . Joe Pigott WhoScored rating - 6.30 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Dane Scarlett WhoScored rating - 6.35 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Reeco Hackett-Fairchild WhoScored rating - 6.42 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Josh Griffiths WhoScored rating - 6.49 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales