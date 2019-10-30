Portsmouth v Norwich City EFL Cup 14/09/2019.'Portsmouth's Oliver Hawkins

Portsmouth player ratings so far this season revealed - find out who's firing and who's not

Oli Hawkins is the highest-rated Pompey player 19 games into the campaign.

It’s been a frustrating season for the converted centre-half, who has been restricted to just three appearances. But the former Dagenham and Redbridge man is still topping the ratings chart, which is determined by scores provided by The News following each fixture. See who else is scoring high and what players will be hoping to improve upon their score in the coming month. Note: Average ratings for players who have made two or more appearances this season.

Average rating: 7.7 from three matches played.

1. Oli Hawkins

Average rating: 7.5 from two matches played

2. Josh Flint

Average rating: 7.4 from 17 appearances

3. Tom Naylor

Average rating: 7.3 from 16 matches played

4. Christian Burgess

