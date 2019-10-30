It’s been a frustrating season for the converted centre-half, who has been restricted to just three appearances. But the former Dagenham and Redbridge man is still topping the ratings chart, which is determined by scores provided by The News following each fixture. See who else is scoring high and what players will be hoping to improve upon their score in the coming month. Note: Average ratings for players who have made two or more appearances this season.

1. Oli Hawkins Average rating: 7.7 from three matches played.

2. Josh Flint Average rating: 7.5 from two matches played

3. Tom Naylor Average rating: 7.4 from 17 appearances

4. Christian Burgess Average rating: 7.3 from 16 matches played

