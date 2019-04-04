Have your say

Pompey are set to bank around £500,000 from their Checkatrade Trophy triumph.

Kenny Jackett's side claimed their first silverware since May 2017 following Sunday's enthralling Wembley victory.

Financially, the competition has also boosted the Fratton Park coffers.

The Blues have earned £240,000 in prize money alone, reflecting eight wins during the duration of this season’s Checkatrade Trophy.

In addition, they received £20,000 for taking part in the oft-criticised competition.

Meanwhile, the live broadcasting of their February semi-final at Bury saw each club handed £20,000.

Such figures, which are in the public domain, takes the total received to £280,000.

However, Pompey are also entitled to 30 per cent of attendance revenue generated by a record-breaking Wembley crowd.

That precise breakdown is not presently clear, yet the Blues and Sunderland can expect a substantial amount in recognition of 85,021 packing out the home of football.

Costs, though, must inevitably also be taken into account following the Wembley appearance.

This includes coach travel, accommodation at Wembley’s Hilton Hotel, player bonuses and incidentals such as cup-final branding.

In total, it is estimated Pompey will collect in the region of £500,000 from their Checkatrade Trophy adventure.

That windfall arrives during the week the club posted £1.36m losses. The accounts, filed at Companies House, cover the year ending June 30, 2018.

Breakdown of competition prize money is as follows: Wins over Gillingham, Crawley and Spurs under-21s (£10,000 x 3), Arsenal under-21s (£20,000), Southend (£40,000), Peterborough (£50,000).

For the final, runner-up Sunderland receive £50,000, with winners Pompey collecting £100,000.