Pompey’s fixture with Rotherham has been postponed – after clashing with the Victorious Festival.

The Saturday, August 24, visit of the Millers had already been brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off to reduce potential conflict.

However, it has now been decided to reschedule the encounter, citing ‘difficulties’ in hosting two major events in Portsmouth on the same day.

A fresh date for the Fratton Park game is not yet in place.

Pompey said: ‘The club worked hard with the EFL and relevant agencies in trying to accommodate the fixture taking place on the initially scheduled day, originally bringing the kick-off time forward to 12.30pm.

‘But due to the difficulties in hosting two major events in the city on the same day – with Victorious Festival also taking place that weekend – and after safety, operational, logistical and staffing concerns were raised, there was no other option but for the club to ask the EFL to postpone the game.’