Portsmouth pre-season details emerge with warm-weather destination and fixtures set to be confirmed

And a week-long stay in Spain is close to being finalised, after the players return to pre-season training next month.

Danny Cowley’s men will likely have a week-long training camp on the continent, although alternatives at home are still being considered.

The plan will be for the players to return for pre-season training on June 20 and play a couple of quickfire warm-up games against non-league opposition, before heading abroad.

A match will be played as part of that trip, before returning and gearing up for the campaign against other EFL clubs ahead of the League One curtain-raiser on July 30.

Pompey chief executive, Andy Cullen, stated he’s aware of the need to release details of the pre-season plans for supporters who are keen to travel away.

He said: ‘We’re close to finalising the whole schedule and we’ll put that out pretty quickly.

‘There is a keenness to explore travelling abroad if we can.

Pompey are set to confirm their pre-season plans (jpns 280621-37)

‘There’s obviously due diligence to do in terms of the different countries and different vaccination rules.

‘We don’t want a situation where some players can travel and others can’t.

‘That would defeat the whole object of a pre-season trip where the players have to bond and get to know each other.

‘Spain is a possibility, but we are looking at other venues in the UK and Ireland as well.

‘We’re close to finalising, because I know supporters may potentially want to travel, so we are hoping to confirm in the next week if not before.’

Despite summer redevelopment work taking place at Fratton Park Pompey will play a final warm-up game on home soil, which will act as a test event to secure the required safety certificate for a renovated South Stand.

Pompey are hopeful of bringing Championship opposition to Fratton Park, with a final mid-week ‘mop-up’ run out for those not involved before the serious business of league action gets going.