It was the sort of finish Pompey fans will be hoping to see next season.

A composed, assured effort which underlined the ilk of striker the Fratton faithful have craved.

Pompey during their training match at their Dublin base.

If Ellis Harrison can replicate his prowess on the training pitch during next season’s League One promotion charge, the Blues won’t be far away.

The £450,000 summer arrival from Ipswich opened the scoring in the training game during Pompey’s pre-season camp in Dublin.

A delightful dinked pass from the eye-catching Louis Dennis was latched on to by Harris.

He took one finish before firing home a deadly finish to give the sides in bibs the lead.

Yet it was the non-bibs who’s forge a comeback, with James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Oli Hawkins all on target.

The game was only one part of Pompey’s session at Malahide United’s Gannon Park.

Passing and shooting drills also featured prominently, while Craig MacGillivray and Alex Bass were put through their paces by goalkeeping coach John Keeley.

Certainly ball work has been the the chief priority.

And trust Harrison's former Bristol Rovers team-mate Lee Brown – the player labelled loudmouth by the striker upon his arrival – who’d be quick to point out when Harrison missed an effort during finishing.

A brisk walk along the coast – where the players underwent a beach run the night earlier – was following by circuit training at the Portmarnock Hotel.

Boss Jackett let his backroom staff take charge of both sessions.

Yet he was keeping a watchful eye on what was happening throughout.

The players were then allowed some rest time in the evening.

The likes of Oli Hawkins and Andy Cannon opted to battle it out on popular video game Fortnite.

For Ben Close, Alex Bass and Brandon Haunstrup the tricky links course on the hotel site proved too tempting.

But Lowe, Christian Burgess and Anton Walkes continued to graft as they worked out in the hotel gym.

Pompey can expect more of the today as they build up towards their first friendly of the summer against UCD tomorrow.