Neil Harris’ side were relegated to League Two on goal difference after losing to Rotherham on the final day of last season.

And as part of their pre-work for life in the bottom tier, the Gills have agreed to host the Blues at Priestfield Stadium on Saturday, July 16 (3pm kick-off).

Danny Cowley is also taking his team to face a trio of local non-league outfits, while more matches are due to be announced.

After two weeks of work on the training pitch, Pompey’s first game of pre-season will be against the Hawks at Westleigh Park on Saturday, July 2 (3pm).

The Blues also go to Privett Park the following day (Sunday, July 3) to take on Gosport at 3pm, with the squad likely to be split across the two fixtures.

Pompey will then fly out to Spain and be based in Murcia for a training camp that concludes with a game, with more information to be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, a Pompey XI will travel to Nyewood Lane to face Bognor on Wednesday, July 20 (7.45pm).