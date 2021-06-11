Portsmouth pre-season schedule: Crystal Palace added to Blues' fixture list
Pompey have revealed they will take on Premier League Crystal Palace in a friendly next month.
On the same day that the club announced that they will travel to Kenilworth Road to play Luton as part of their pre-season plans, a date with the Eagles has also been added to their diary.
The game will be played behind closed doors at St George's Park, where the Blues will be based for a training camp, on Friday, July 16 (midday kick-off).
Palace are currently searching for a new manager following the departure of Roy Hodgson at the end of the season.
Confirmed pre-season fixtures:
July 10 (A): Hawks
July 16 (N): Crystal Palace
July 20 (A): Bristol City
July 21 (A): Gosport Borough v Pompey XI
July 24 (A): Luton
July 28 (A): Bognor v Pompey XI
July 31 (H): Peterborough