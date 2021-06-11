Portsmouth pre-season schedule: Crystal Palace added to Blues' fixture list

On the same day that the club announced that they will travel to Kenilworth Road to play Luton as part of their pre-season plans, a date with the Eagles has also been added to their diary.

The game will be played behind closed doors at St George's Park, where the Blues will be based for a training camp, on Friday, July 16 (midday kick-off).

Palace are currently searching for a new manager following the departure of Roy Hodgson at the end of the season.

The FA's St George's Park will play host to Pompey's friendly against Crystal Palace. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Confirmed pre-season fixtures:

July 10 (A): Hawks

July 16 (N): Crystal Palace

July 20 (A): Bristol City

July 21 (A): Gosport Borough v Pompey XI

July 24 (A): Luton

July 28 (A): Bognor v Pompey XI