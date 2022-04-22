We predict Danny Cowley to make three changes for Saturday's game against Gillingham following Monday's 1-1 draw with Morecambe.

Portsmouth predicted line-up: Three Gillingham changes as ex-Sunderland, Luton Town and Norwich City men return to starting line-up

Danny Cowley will have some decisions to make as Pompey return to Fratton Park on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
Friday, 22nd April 2022
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:46 pm

It comes five days after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Morecambe on Easter Monday, where the Blues conceded a controversial 93rd-minute equaliser against the struggling Shrimps.

The former Lincoln boss made three changes for the trip to the Mazuma Stadium, with Joe Morrell missing out completely after a failed fitness test.

However, the Welsh international is back in contention and could be one of three changes to the starting line-up against Gillingham.

Pompey will be without injured Denver Hume, who remains sidelined with a back injury, while Reeco Hackett (knee) and Kieron Freeman will continue to sit out the rest of the season.

With Saturday marking the penultimate game at PO4 this season, here’s how we predict the Blues’ squad to shape up against Neil Harris’ side.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu

His time at Pompey is coming to an end but he has been a joy to watch between the sticks throughout the season.

2. RB: Hayden Carter

The Blackburn loanee has been converted into a more unusual right-back role in recent weeks but has impressed going forward down the right flank.

3. CB: Sean Raggett

Scored a great volley on Monday to net his sixth of the season, questions still remain over his Pompey future.

4. CB: Clark Robertson

Has featured in the Blues last three games and will continue to partner Raggett at the heart of defence.

