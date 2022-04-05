The stoppage has meant Danny Cowley has received a clean bill of health apart from Kieron Freeman and Reeco Hackett, who remain sidelined until the end of the season.
There could be a shock return for Shaun Williams tonight just over two months since he fractured his back with the Blues boss admitting he’s closing in on full match fitness.
Elsewhere, Clark Robertson, Tyler Walker have shaken off the knocks they picked up before the break, while Michael Jacobs has now fully recovered from his knee injury.
With Pompey failing to score in all three of their games before the stoppage, we could see the former Lincoln boss make a host of changes as he looks to get his side firing again.
Here’s how we believe the Blues may shape-up tonight.
Message From the Editor, Mark Waldron
