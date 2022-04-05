Michael Jacobs is one of four changes we predict Pompey to make tonight.

Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Bolton: four changes from Wycombe stalemate as ex-Wigan and Sunderland men return to the starting line-up

Pompey return to League One action against Bolton tonight, marking the end of their enforced 16-day break.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:23 pm

The stoppage has meant Danny Cowley has received a clean bill of health apart from Kieron Freeman and Reeco Hackett, who remain sidelined until the end of the season.

There could be a shock return for Shaun Williams tonight just over two months since he fractured his back with the Blues boss admitting he’s closing in on full match fitness.

Elsewhere, Clark Robertson, Tyler Walker have shaken off the knocks they picked up before the break, while Michael Jacobs has now fully recovered from his knee injury.

With Pompey failing to score in all three of their games before the stoppage, we could see the former Lincoln boss make a host of changes as he looks to get his side firing again.

Here’s how we believe the Blues may shape-up tonight.

Message From the Editor, Mark Waldron

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu

The Republic of Ireland international fell ill while on duty with his country during the break but has since returned to Pompey and has recovered well.

Photo: The News

2. RCB: Hayden Carter

Carter has been a level above since his arrival in January. Pompey's hierarchy believe his impressive performances might mean the Blackburn man might not return next season.

Photo: The News

3. CB: Sean Raggett

Raggett has been a rock in Pompey's back line, missing just one game this term. His solid performances have meant he's one of the leading contenders to be awarded this year's player of the season.

Photo: The News

4. LCB: Clark Robertson

The Blues' skipper wasn't up to match fitness before the break but has since returned to full fitness. He started in Pompey's last game against Wycombe and could keep his place in the starting line-up ahead of an unfortunate Connor Ogilvie.

Photo: The News

