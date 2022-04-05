The stoppage has meant Danny Cowley has received a clean bill of health apart from Kieron Freeman and Reeco Hackett, who remain sidelined until the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Clark Robertson, Tyler Walker have shaken off the knocks they picked up before the break, while Michael Jacobs has now fully recovered from his knee injury.

With Pompey failing to score in all three of their games before the stoppage, we could see the former Lincoln boss make a host of changes as he looks to get his side firing again.

Here’s how we believe the Blues may shape-up tonight.

Message From the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu The Republic of Ireland international fell ill while on duty with his country during the break but has since returned to Pompey and has recovered well. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. RCB: Hayden Carter Carter has been a level above since his arrival in January. Pompey's hierarchy believe his impressive performances might mean the Blackburn man might not return next season. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett Raggett has been a rock in Pompey's back line, missing just one game this term. His solid performances have meant he's one of the leading contenders to be awarded this year's player of the season. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. LCB: Clark Robertson The Blues' skipper wasn't up to match fitness before the break but has since returned to full fitness. He started in Pompey's last game against Wycombe and could keep his place in the starting line-up ahead of an unfortunate Connor Ogilvie. Photo: The News Photo Sales