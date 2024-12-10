Supended duo Andre Dozzell and Callum Lang means he’ll have to reshuffle his pack slightly after making minimal changes to his starting XI in recent games as the Blues show the type of form that could get them out of relegation trouble.

Both players are important cogs in the Pompey machine and have formed part of the spine that has served the Blues well since defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s what we think the head coach will do for tonight’s game.

Pompey play host to Norwich in the Championship tonight

Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid Saturday's 3-0 win against Bristol City represented the Austrian's first clean sheet for the Blues. Is proving an impressive piece of business following his summer arrival.

Right-back: Terry Devlin Coming off another impressive display against Bristol City on Saturday, Jordan Williams and Zak Swanson have their work cut out if they want to be the Blues' first-choice right-back.