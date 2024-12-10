Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Norwich as duo handed recalls for important Fratton Park game

By Mark McMahon
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:28 BST

Pompey entertain Norwich tonight with head coach John Mousinho having a selection dilemma on his hands.

Supended duo Andre Dozzell and Callum Lang means he’ll have to reshuffle his pack slightly after making minimal changes to his starting XI in recent games as the Blues show the type of form that could get them out of relegation trouble.

Both players are important cogs in the Pompey machine and have formed part of the spine that has served the Blues well since defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite a continuously lengthy injury list added to by Mark O’Mahony this week, Mousinho does have options. The question is: who does he turn to as he looks to carry forward the momentum that has been slowly bulding at Fratton Park?

Here’s what we think the head coach will do for tonight’s game.

Pompey play host to Norwich in the Championship tonight

Saturday's 3-0 win against Bristol City represented the Austrian's first clean sheet for the Blues. Is proving an impressive piece of business following his summer arrival.

2. Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid

Coming off another impressive display against Bristol City on Saturday, Jordan Williams and Zak Swanson have their work cut out if they want to be the Blues' first-choice right-back.

3. Right-back: Terry Devlin

The defender's eye-catching performance against Bristol City saw him named as Pompey's man of the match on Saturday. It's so good to see the former Lincoln man back to the levels we saw before last season's ACL injury.

4. Centre-back 1: Regan Poole

