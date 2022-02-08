Despite a dogged performance at the weekend, the Blues ultimately continued their worrying form in 2022.

Danny Cowley’s side have failed to register a league win since the turn of the year – and their woes don’t stop there.

The club have only two senior midfielders available, with Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe the options to choose from.

But Pompey’s head coach’s headache may ease, should Joe Morrell’s red card be overturned. But a response is yet to be received from the FA.

On the other hand, this evening’s opponents have picked up 11 points out of a possible 21 in their previous seven games, and will have Gassan Ahadme in their ranks, who may face his former side.

Here’s how we think the Blues may line up tonight.

GK: Gavin Bazunu Although he conceded three against Oxford, there is no doubt he'll remain Pompey's number one.

CB: Hayden Carter Carter's impressed since he arrived, despite a few heart-in-mouth moments. Was forced into right wing-back on Saturday due to Freeman's injury, and may play there if Romeo isn't passed fit.

CB: Sean Raggett Raggett was at the heart of defence on Saturday, and despite conceding three, there is no doubt of his qualities and will remain a permanent fixture in Pompey's back line this season.

CB: Connor Ogilvie He impressed in a back three at Oxford along with Raggett and Carter, and may retain his place despite competition from Robertson.