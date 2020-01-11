Pompey have targeted Dimitri Cavare as the man to boost their defensive options.

The Blues are preparing another raid on Barnsley to bring in the attacking right-back this month.

Kenny Jackett sees the 24-year-old as the kind of pacy addition who will bring the forward-thinking intent he’s looking for from his full-backs.

The Blues boss is a long-term admirer of the Guadeloupe international who moved to Oakwell in 2017.

Cavare’s made 64 appearances for the Tykes, scoring three goals, but has fallen out of favour under new manager Gerhard Struber and not featured since November.

Struber would be prepared to let the 6ft 1in defender leave this month, and he perfectly ticks the boxes for what Jackett is looking to bring in.

Pompey are keen on Barnsley defender Dimitri Cavare. Picture: Dean Atkins

Pompey have already recruited Cameron McGeehan from the Championship outfit and are set to return to them again, after already landing three January signings to date.

The man who was named in the League One team of the season last term as his side earned promotion is under contract with the Tykes until the summer.

Cavare undertook his football education in France where he turned out for Ligue One side Lens before moving to Rennes in 2015.

After a trial at Huddersfield, he moved to Barnsley two years later and quickly picked up a reputation for his high-energy raids down the right flank.

Jackett has been looking to get a different blend of options in the right-back area and has leeway to do so following Anton Walkes’ departure to MLS side Atlanta United this week.

Pompey have already brought in McGeehan, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Steve Seddon this month. Jackett is also targeting a left-sided centre-back in the January window.