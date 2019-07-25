Kenny Jackett admitted he has no idea how the Jamal Lowe transfer saga will play out.

But the Pompey boss has underlined he wants the club’s prized asset to remain at Fratton Park.

Jackett acknowledged the Blues are, to an extent, in the hands of Wigan and Lowe’s other admirers when it comes to deciding the 25-year-old’s future.

And he knows they have to be ready for any late twists in the narrative, with Championship clubs having two weeks to complete their transfer business.

The trail has gone cold in recent days when it comes to the £3m-rated man’s move to Wigan - a scenario Pompey are more than comfortable with.

Jackett knows that may not remain the case, however.

Pompey's Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘The conclusion to it? We have to wait and see. It’s really hard to call.

‘We definitely do (want it sorted) but whether that’s likely or not, it’s the buying club who dictates that really and whether they or other clubs come in with offers over the next two weeks.

‘It’s tough to tell what those people will do and whether they keep pursuing it.

‘We may or may not have to (react). That’s a possibility, but obviously we’d all like to keep Jamal and for him to be happy.

‘We understand the situation. It’s all been well documented, but there’s no real developments to report.

‘It’s the call of the directors and my concentration has been on the football.’

With Wigan’s offer in the region of £2.6m for Lowe, it remains to be seen whether they will return for the player who has been involved in the past two warm-up games against Stevenage and Brighton.

Jackett’s preference is for a content and happy Lowe to wreak more of the damage he carried out on League One last season.

He added: ‘I’ve got a lot of sympathy for him. It’s a difficult situation, as it is for all players as to where they go.

‘He’s been pretty much injury free and there’s been good development in his game.

‘Jamal’s someone last season who was quite clinical for us, we’ve all seen that improvement over recent seasons.

‘He’s been central to the development of the team.’