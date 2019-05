We've gone back in time to discover every defeated League One play-off semi-finalists and looked at how they've fared the following season. In history in favour or against the Blues? Click and scroll through the pages to find out:

1. 2004/05: Tranmere Rovers and Brentford Brentford narrowly missed out on automatic promotion before tasting further play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Swansea. Tranmere, however, survived relegation by four points.

2. 2005/06: Brentford and Huddersfield Two consecutive years of play-off heartbreak took its toll on Brentford as they were relegated from League One. Huddersfield dropped down to 15th.

3. 2006/07: Oldham Athletic and Yeovil Town In the following season, Oldham fell nine points short of a play-off spot in 8th whereas Yeovil suffered an opposite effect, finishing five points off the relegation places.

4. 2007/08: Southend United and Carlisle United Southend, despite their best efforts, fell five points short in the race for the play-offs. At the other end of the table, Carlisle escaped the drop by ONE point.

