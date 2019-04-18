There could be a further twist in Pompey’s quest for League One automatic promotion.

The Blues’ fellow challengers for a top-two finish, Sunderland, have seen boss Jack Ross placed in the betting to become the next Scotland manager.

The Tartan Army parted company with Alex McLeish earlier today following a 14-month spell in charge.

And Scot Ross, who is looking to guide the Black Cats back into the Championship at the first attempt, is 14/1 with Sky Bet to become their new boss.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke and David Moyes are the joint favourites, currently placed at 8/1.

Third-placed Sunderland sit a place above Pompey in League One thanks to a superior goal difference, with five games to play.

Both are fighting it out for a return to the second tier, along with Charlton and second-placed Barnsley.

But, speaking to the Sunderland Echo earlier, Ross insisted his sole focus is on the quest to reach the Championship.

The Black Cats boss has been linked with the Scotland job and West Brom in recent weeks.

He said: ‘I genuinely haven’t read anything this week – I’m trying to be clear-headed about what we’re trying to do.

‘I’ve said time and time again how much I enjoy this job, and also how much I’ve still got to do within it.

‘For however long I’m here, that’s what I’ll be focused on, and my commitment to the job I’ve got to do here hasn’t changed.

‘That’s the only thing I’m focused on and there’s still an awful lot of things I want to achieve at Sunderland Football Club.’