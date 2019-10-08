Sunderland have sacked manager Jack Ross.

The Black Cats have parted company with the Scot following his appointment from St Mirren in May 2018.

He leaves with the Wearsiders sixth in the League One table with 19 points from their 11 games played.

His last game in charge was Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City on Saturday.

Ross had been under intense pressure this season after failing to guide the Black Cats to the Championship last term.

Despite overcoming Pompey in the play-offs at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, they missed out on promotion following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Charlton at Wembley.

A slow start to this term added to the scrutiny Ross was under, with Sunderland drawing their opening two league games.

Yet a 2-1 win over the Blues at the Stadium of Light appeared to kick-start their season, with a 3-0 defeat at Peterborough the Black Cats’ only league loss up until the weekend.

However, a section of supporters voiced their disapproval following the recent 1-1 draw at Bolton – the same day a large number of Pompey fans chanted for Kenny Jackett to be sacked during the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

Meanwhile, some travelling fans booed the team off the field at the end of the defeat at Lincoln.

Ross took charge of six Sunderland matches against Pompey.

His side lost 3-1 at Fratton Park last September, before losing the Checkatrade Trophy final on penalties against the Blues.

Since then the Black Cats got the better of Jackett's side in the play-offs – a 1-0 win followed by a goalless draw at Fratton Park to progress to the League One play-off final.

That was then followed by a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light back in August.

Ross leaves Sunderland with the Black Cats 10 places and seven points better off than Pompey in the current League One standings.