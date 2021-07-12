However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week announced that sports stadia will have no limits on capacities from July 19 as coronavirus restrictions are eased in England.

He’s expected to confirm an end to social-distancing rules later today.

Pompey fans inside Fratton Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Once given the green light, Pompey will release further details on how flex-season tickets will be changed to full season tickets.

A club statement said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club welcome the recent announcement from the prime minister regarding the expected lifting of capacity restrictions later this month.

‘We are currently awaiting further guidance from footballing authorities before confirming how many supporters will be able to attend games at Fratton Park during the 2021/22 campaign.

‘Should we receive confirmation of being able to operate with a full capacity, there is an intention to allow flexi-season ticket holders to ‘upgrade’ to a full season ticket, with full details to follow in due course.

‘This is an exciting time for football fans up and down the country and we are grateful for your continued patience.’

The Fratton faithful were present for just two matches during the 2020-21 season.

A limit of 2,000 supporters were able to attend a 2-0 victory over Peterborough (December 5) and 0-0 draw with Fleetwood (December 15).

A rise in Covid-19 cases meant spectators were again banned from stadia for the rest of the campaign.