Portsmouth provide some Christmas cheer on annual trip to Queen Alexandra Hospital
Pompey's players put a smile on the faces of children at Queen Alexandra Hospital after dropping in to spread some festive cheer.
Manager Kenny Jackett was joined by members of the first-team squad who handed over gifts to children at QA's accident and emergency department who are facing up to a bleak Christmas in hospital.
Pompey players and staff on their annual Christmas visit to patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital
Ellis Harrison on Pompey's annual Christmas visit to patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital
Luke McGee, Bryn Morris and Leon Maloney on Pompey's annual Christmas visit to patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital
Pompey players and staff on their annual Christmas visit to patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital
