Portsmouth punished by FA following melee in Carabao Cup defeat at Newport County
Pompey have been fined for their role in the stoppage-time bust-up at Newport County last month.
By Jordan Cross
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:35 pm
The Blues have been hit with a £2,500 punishment with the home side fined £1,500, as players from both sides became embroiled in ugly scenes at the end of the 3-2 defeat at Rodney Parade.
An FA statement said: ‘Newport County AFC and Portsmouth FC have been fined £1,500 and £2,500 respectively for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during the EFL Cup fixture on Tuesday 23 August 2022.
‘Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute of the fixture.’
Most Popular
-
1
LATEST: Update on future of Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker after surprise development as rival celebrates keeping Portsmouth-linked talents
-
2
Picture gallery – Portsmouth grassroots Saturday and Sunday League football, 2010/2011 season
-
3
'I wanted Portsmouth before they wanted me': How ex-Liverpool and Preston man dedicated his honeymoon towards securing Fratton Park move
-
4
‘It’s killing us’: how League One rivals are feeling the pain of losing key man to Portsmouth
-
5
Latest: Portsmouth rivals set to reveal ex-Chelsea striker's replacement, Aston Villa land £100,000 Ipswich youngster and Bristol Rovers boss makes cost of living admission following summer window