News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth punished by FA following melee in Carabao Cup defeat at Newport County

Pompey have been fined for their role in the stoppage-time bust-up at Newport County last month.

By Jordan Cross
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:35 pm

The Blues have been hit with a £2,500 punishment with the home side fined £1,500, as players from both sides became embroiled in ugly scenes at the end of the 3-2 defeat at Rodney Parade.

An FA statement said: ‘Newport County AFC and Portsmouth FC have been fined £1,500 and £2,500 respectively for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during the EFL Cup fixture on Tuesday 23 August 2022.

‘Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute of the fixture.’

Most Popular

The stoppage-time bust-up at Newport County. Pic: Jason Brown.
PortsmouthPompeyBlues