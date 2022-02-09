Portsmouth put faith in youth as free-scoring prospect is tasked to lead cup bid
Dan Gifford will be challenged to shine in Pompey colours after his eye-catching Rocks loan spell.
The 18-year-old will spearhead the Blues’ attack for tonight’s Hampshire Senior Cup encounter at AFC Stoneham (7.45pm).
Gifford has been in fine form during a Nyewood Lane loan spell, registering four goals in 10 appearances.
Now he will get the opportunity to transfer that goal-scoring touch to a young Blues team seeking to reach the quarter-finals.
With Pompey’s first-team last night on duty for a 2-1 success over Burton, tonight’s line-up at Stoneham will consist of first and second year scholars.
In addition to Gifford, there could also be appearances for Harry Jewitt-White, Toby Steward, Izzy Kaba, Alfie Bridgman and Harvey Hughes.
And for those supporters taking in a maiden visit to the Stoneham Football Complex, the progress of such youngsters will be intriguing.
Danny Cowley told The News: ‘The good news in this competition is some of our 16s are now aged 16, so are eligible to play.
‘Earlier in the season that wasn’t the case, so the Academy group has grown.
‘Dan (Gifford) has done well at Bognor and scored some goals, he’s a great kid, incredibly hard working and doesn’t give defenders a minute’s peace.
‘He likes to play out of the eye, although is still learning about his movement, about the timing of his runs and the shape.
‘When he gets his chance it’s about being able to take them and Bognor has been a very good stepping stone for him.
‘For us, our best scholars are out playing and this’s what they've got to do.
‘Once they master Academy football then my aim is to get them out on loan as quickly as we can into senior, competitive, men’s football because I think you learn so much about them at that level.
‘If they stay in Academy football for too long then their progress can plateau.
‘We always want to stretch our young players and keep challenging them because we believe this is the best way for them to learn and improve.’
Kaba last week had his loan spell with Salisbury cut short, following just one outing as an unused substitute in a 3-1 loss at Taunton.
Hughes has featured seven times during an ongoing loan spell with the Rocks, while Jewitt-White was recalled from the Hawks and named as an unused substitute against Burton last night.
Pompey’s side is also expected to contain first-year scholars Jack Fox, Harvey Laidlaw, Kevin Bosaka and Maxwell Hurst.
