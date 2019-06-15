Pompey are set to call time on a move for Viv Solomon-Otabor.

The Blues are ready to look elsewhere for boosting their options out wide this summer.

And that means Kenny Jackett is unlikely to pursue a permanent move for the man who spent the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park.

Solomon-Otabor is out of contract at Birmingham, but has been offered another year's stay at St Andrew’s.

The 23-year-old is weighing up his options, with the Londoner able to pick up a signing-on fee with a fresh move.

Jackett has been vocal in his admiration of Solomon-Otabor and the searing pace he possesses.

Viv Solomon-Otabor. Picture: Joe Pepler

But it appears the Pompey boss isn't prepared to play the waiting game for the winger, and will now move on and look in other areas.

Solomon made seven starts from 10 appearances in his time with the club, with his only goal coming in the 3-2 win at Walsall in March.