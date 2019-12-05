Pompey are ready to recall Adam May from his Swindon loan misery.

Mark Catlin has held talks with the League Two leaders’ hierarchy as the Blues explore bringing the young midfielder back to Fratton Park.

Adam May has struggled for Swindon first-team opportunities since linking up on a season-long loan. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

May joined Swindon on a season-long loan in June, a switch designed to enhance his development through regular first-team football.

However, the 21-year-old has played just four minutes of league football since the end of September.

In all competitions, he has been included in one of Richie Wellens’ last 10 squads.

Should that lack of involvement continue this month, Kenny Jackett is adamant Pompey will seek to recall May when January’s transfer window reopens.

Adam May, pictured here with Alex Bass and Brandon Haunstrup, was an unused substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy triumph over Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Adam hasn’t got into Swindon’s 18 for quite a consistent period.

‘The clubs have talked at boardroom level through Mark Catlin and we will now see.

‘Adam has to keep going through December, football can throw different things at you and hopefully he can get back in this month. We will assess it at the start of January.

‘For him, it’s obviously disappointing because it is quite a long period now that he hasn’t been in the 18.

‘I wouldn’t think he will stay there if he’s not involved.

‘It very much depends how they see it as he is their player at this particular time. They will want options and cover as well because they have a chance of promotion.

‘On the face of it, it’s a great move for Adam, but that’s football and a disappointing one for him so far.

‘A couple of injuries and maybe a turnaround in form opens the door for you and you go back again, Anton Walkes is a good example.

‘There is nothing cast in stone, but common sense will tell you we’ll keep pushing until January and then assess it when the new year comes and the window opens.’

May, who turns 22 on Friday, is fighting with ex-Pompey team-mate Danny Rose for a first-team place among others.

And with plenty of midfield competition also at Fratton Park, should he return, Jackett will seek to arrange another loan opportunity.

He added: ‘I would think so (to loan him out again), that would be the case.

‘With our own midfield options, we have Naylor, Close, Cannon, McCrorie has dovetailed between right-back and central midfield, and at the moment Walkes is making a good fist of it.

‘Adam will definitely have some guys ahead of him and competition around him, there always is wherever you are. Pompey is a big club and there should be some competition.’