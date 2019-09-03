Have your say

Pompey have rearranged their game against Norwich under-21s in the Leasing.com Trophy.

The Blues will now face the Premier League side’s youngsters at Fratton Park on Saturday, September 14 (12.30pm kick-off).

The game was due to take place on Tuesday, November 5.

However, because Bury have been expelled from the Football League, it meant Kenny Jackett’s side had a blank fixture next weekend.

Rather than not playing for successive Saturdays – with the League One clash against Southend this weekend being postponed – Pompey have brought forward their game against Norwich.

The Blues open their defence of the Leasing.com Trophy at home to Crawley tomorrow night (7.45pm).