Pompey have received a boost in their pursuit of Bristol Rovers’ Tom Lockyer.

Reports emanating from Nottingham claim that Forest manager Martin O’Neill is not interested in bringing the defender to the City Ground.

The Championship outfit had been linked with the centre-half, whose contract at the Memorial Ground expires next month.

A player who can also operate at right-back. Lockyer was on previous manager Aitor Karanka’s radar last season.

But according to Nottingham Live, O’Neill has identified other players he believes will strengthen his defensive options, with West Ham’s Sam Byron his preferred option to provide competition to right-back Tendayi Darikwa.

It is also reported that Forest are well stocked in the centre of defence – and are likely to reduce their numbers there, rather than add to them.

Lockyer recently revealed that four Championship teams were vying for his signature, plus a handful of League One clubs who will by chasing promotion next season.

As reported yesterday on portsmouth.co.uk, Pompey have targeted the 24-year-old free-agent as they prepare to loss prized-asset Matt Clarke in the summer.