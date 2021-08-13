Portsmouth red-card appeal rejected after controversial Callum Johnson dismissal at Millwall

Callum Johnson receives his red card at Millwall

The FA’s regulatory commission have upheld referee Charles Breakspear’s controversial decision to dismiss the defender at Millwall on Tuesday night.

Johnson was sent off for a second-half challenge on Tom Bradshaw in the Lions’ 2-1 success at The Den.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues boss Danny Cowley was adamant the decision did not warrant the decision made by Breakspear, and immediately announced his intention to launch an appeal.

But the commission have ruled the decision will still stand, meaning Johnson will now miss games against Crewe, Shrewsbury and Doncaster.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.