Portsmouth red-card appeal rejected after controversial Callum Johnson dismissal at Millwall
Callum Johnson’s red-card appeal has been unsuccessful.
The FA’s regulatory commission have upheld referee Charles Breakspear’s controversial decision to dismiss the defender at Millwall on Tuesday night.
Johnson was sent off for a second-half challenge on Tom Bradshaw in the Lions’ 2-1 success at The Den.
Blues boss Danny Cowley was adamant the decision did not warrant the decision made by Breakspear, and immediately announced his intention to launch an appeal.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett also made it clear he was in agreement with Cowley calling the dismissal ‘really harsh’.
But the commission have ruled the decision will still stand, meaning Johnson will now miss games against Crewe, Shrewsbury and Doncaster.
