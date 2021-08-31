Portsmouth reject offer from 'sizeable' League One club for defender as pursuit of Millwall man remains on course amid Ipswich Town talk

The Blues received an offer from a ‘sizeable’ League One club for the left-back.

But the offer for the 31-year-old was given short shrift, after his fine start to the season.

Brown has impressed for Danny Cowley’s side so far this term, scoring the winner on the opening day at Fleetwood.

The former QPR man has also played a central role in the defensive stoutness that saw Pompey keep four clean sheets before being breached for the first time at Wigan on Saturday.

Mahlon Romeo remains in the Blues’ sights, with hope a loan deal can be agreed before the 11pm transfer deadline, and the 25-year-old keen to join Cowley’s men.

Ipswich have shown an interest in the right-back in recent days, but the Blues remain in the box seat to secure his services.

Pompey have knocked back a bid for Lee Brown.

