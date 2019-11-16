Portsmouth reject overseas TV offer to broadcast Altrincham FA Cup tie

Pompey will play Altrincham in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday, November 30, at Fratton Park Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Pompey turned down an offer to play their FA Cup second-round tie with Altrincham on Sunday, December 1.

The News understands an overseas TV company was keen to broadcast the Fratton Park game against the National League North outfit.

A 2pm kick-off time had been earmarked, with a fee included in the deal.

However, it is believed the Blues rejected the approach, preferring instead to play the tie on Saturday, November 30, at 3pm – as announced today.

The club were keen to ensure a Saturday afternoon fixture for the Fratton faithful, with Pompey having so far played only five home games in the traditional match-day slot all season.

Tomorrow’s match with Fleetwood is the latest Saturday home game that has needed rescheduling.

The Cod Army exercised their right to postpone the game to a later date after three of their players earned international call-ups.

So far this season the Blues have seen Fratton Park fixtures against Rotherham, Bury and Southend also rearranged for various reasons.