Have your say

Pompey turned down an offer to play their FA Cup second-round tie with Altrincham on Sunday, December 1.

The News understands an overseas TV company was keen to broadcast the Fratton Park game against the National League North outfit.

A 2pm kick-off time had been earmarked, with a fee included in the deal.

However, it is believed the Blues rejected the approach, preferring instead to play the tie on Saturday, November 30, at 3pm – as announced today.

The club were keen to ensure a Saturday afternoon fixture for the Fratton faithful, with Pompey having so far played only five home games in the traditional match-day slot all season.

Tomorrow’s match with Fleetwood is the latest Saturday home game that has needed rescheduling.

The Cod Army exercised their right to postpone the game to a later date after three of their players earned international call-ups.

So far this season the Blues have seen Fratton Park fixtures against Rotherham, Bury and Southend also rearranged for various reasons.