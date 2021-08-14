Portsmouth reminds fans that Fratton Park is now cashless ahead of first home game of season against Crewe

POMPEY fans are being reminded that Fratton Park is now a cashless stadium.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 10:00 am

Supporters returning to the ground for the first home game of the League One season will no longer be able to pay with cash in the ground.

All food kiosks and hospitality areas will now only accept card payments, as will the ticket office.

Read More

Read More
Manchester City man ready to up the ante in Portsmouth battle to start

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fratton Park stadium. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230721-04)

Pompey says that this move has been made to help improve the speed of service and to reduce queuing times for fans around Fratton Park, as well as being a more hygienic process to pay for items.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth boss lays down loan recruit plans for rest of transfer window

Programme sellers will also be taking contactless payments.

However, there is a flexible approach for the opening few games, with cash also accepted when purchasing your matchday magazine for £3.

Fans will soon be able to use their season ticket/membership cards as a pre-paid payment device that enables them to earn loyalty points for items brought inside the stadium.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Fratton ParkPortsmouthSupporters