Supporters returning to the ground for the first home game of the League One season will no longer be able to pay with cash in the ground.

All food kiosks and hospitality areas will now only accept card payments, as will the ticket office.

Pompey says that this move has been made to help improve the speed of service and to reduce queuing times for fans around Fratton Park, as well as being a more hygienic process to pay for items.

Programme sellers will also be taking contactless payments.

However, there is a flexible approach for the opening few games, with cash also accepted when purchasing your matchday magazine for £3.

Fans will soon be able to use their season ticket/membership cards as a pre-paid payment device that enables them to earn loyalty points for items brought inside the stadium.

