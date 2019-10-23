Pompey reserves travel to the Hawks in the Hampshire Senior Cup tonight.

The Blues meet Paul Doswell’s side in the second round of the competition at Westleigh Park (7.45pm).

A young Pompey side is expected to face the reigning champions of the competition, while academy chief Mark Kelly and coach Liam Daish will be in charge.

First-year professional Matt Casey is likely to skipper the Blues against the club he had a brief loan spell at last month.

The centre-back could be joined by third-year scholars such as Josh Flint, Joe Hancott, Bradley Lethbridge and Leon Maloney – all who have featured in the EFL Trophy this season – as well as Joe Dandy.

But with Pompey Academy in FA Youth Cup first-round action against Hereford at Fratton Park on Saturday, second-year scholars such as Eoin Teggart and Alfie Stanley may be rested.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and under-12s go free.