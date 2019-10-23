Portsmouth reserves travel to Havant & Waterlooville in Hampshire Senior Cup tonight

Bradley Lethbridge, right, celebrates his goal at Oxford in the EFL Trophy with Leon Maloney. Picture: Joe Pepler
Pompey reserves travel to the Hawks in the Hampshire Senior Cup tonight. 

The Blues meet Paul Doswell’s side in the second round of the competition at Westleigh Park (7.45pm).

A young Pompey side is expected to face the reigning champions of the competition, while academy chief Mark Kelly and coach Liam Daish will be in charge.

First-year professional Matt Casey is likely to skipper the Blues against the club he had a brief loan spell at last month.

The centre-back could be joined by third-year scholars such as Josh Flint, Joe Hancott, Bradley Lethbridge and Leon Maloney – all who have featured in the EFL Trophy this season – as well as Joe Dandy. 

But with Pompey Academy in FA Youth Cup first-round action against Hereford at Fratton Park on Saturday, second-year scholars such as Eoin Teggart and Alfie Stanley may be rested. 

Tickets are priced £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and under-12s go free. 