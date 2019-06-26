Have your say

Pompey have brought Ryan Williams back to Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett has swooped for the out-of-contract winger, who started his career with the Blues.

The Australian made 41 appearances for Championship side Rotherham last season.

However, he has elected to return to the south coast – and the club he left seven-and-a-half years ago.

Williams has signed a two-year deal and represents Pompey’s fourth signing of the summer.

The tricky wideman emerged through the Blues’ Academy to make six appearances during the 2011-12 campaign, when managed by both Steve Cotterill and Michael Appleton.

Then, in January 2012, he was sold to Fulham for an undisclosed fee following a successful trial match.

The 25-year-old has gone on to represent Oxford United, Barnsley and Rotherham.

Earlier this month, Williams made his Australian international debut, appearing as a second-half substitute in a friendly against South Korea.

He joins James Bolton, Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing as close-season recruits by Jackett.