Pompey have revealed their new third kit for the 2019-20 season.

All purple, it’s the first glimpse of how Kenny Jackett’s side will look in the forthcoming campaign, with a new-look home kit to be revealed on Friday, July 19, and the away strip being released on Friday, August 2.

Nike are once again the suppliers, with the American sports giants debuting as the club’s official kit manufacturers last season.

Meanwhile, the University of Portsmouth's logo adorns the front of the shirt.