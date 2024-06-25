Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are still yet to make any more transfer moves while their rivals announce third summer arrival

It’s less than 24 hours until Pompey find out when they will take on each of their Championship rivals with the EFL second-tier fixtures set to be released at 9am tomorrow morning (Wednesday 26 June).

The Blues faithful may have hoped the club would have welcomed more additions to the Fratton Park squad at this point in the transfer window, with only Jordan Williams as the newest addition. However, with still plenty more time to go before the summer 2024 window closes, here is how the rest of the Championship transfers appear to be shaping up...

Pompey rivals make third summer signing

Oxford United have announced their third summer signing of the transfer window in right-back Peter Kioso. Oxford have joined Pompey in their promotion success and are now hopeful of bringing in several key stars that can help strengthen the squad.

Kioso, 24, joins the Us from Rotherham United on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee - which Oxford Mail has understood to be between £600,000 and £700,000. The right-back still had a year, plus a 12-month option on his Millers deal but has left to remain in the Championship.

Speaking on the club website, the right-back said: “I feel like everything I’ve seen from the outside is a family team. I want to be part of that, and I feel like we can do something really special. The reason I wanted to sign is because it’s a club that knows what direction they want to go in. I want to be part of that as the club have full belief and I do too.”

The right-back brings a huge amount of EFL experience to the Us, previously enjoyed stints at Luton Town, Bolton Wanderers, Northampton Town and MK Dons.

Kioso headed to the Millers in June 2022, playing 13 times during his debut campaign. He was subsequently sent on loan to Peterborough United at the start of the 2023/24 season and became an instant success - even taking the captain’s armband - but was recalled in the second half of the season to help the Rotherham’s battle against relegation.

Kioso’s new head coach Des Buckingham said of his new player: “Peter brings a lot of qualities. He’s a player that fits into the profile we are looking for at the right back position, and he will add to the way we want to play as a team. Not only that, but he is also a very good character, so we feel he will add to the level we currently have at the club both on and off the pitch.”

SPFL giants target Norwich City veteran

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are reportedly targeting Norwich City star and Scotland international Kenny McLean. The 32-year-old midfielder has long been linked with a move to his boyhood club but it would appear this transfer season it could become a reality.

Reports, as per the Daily Record, have indicated that Gers head coach Phillippe Clement hope the Norwich City midfielder can become part of the 2024/25 campaign to help the side beat Celtic to the title. The 32-year-old did, however, sign a contract extension with the Canaries last year but has been tracked by Ibrox scouts since the end of the English Championship season last campaign and during Scotland’s short stint in the Euros 2024.

