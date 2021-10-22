Portsmouth rivals Bolton set for shock exit after Antoni Sarcevic's 'bust-up' with manager Ian Evatt
Pompey rivals Bolton are set to lose captain Antoni Sarcevic after he was involved in a reported bust-up with manager Ian Evatt.
According to MailOnline, the midfielder is dramatically poised to sign a three-year-deal with National League side Stockport County with no reconciliation in sight.
The fall-out follows Sarcevic’s surprise omission from the Trotters’ starting line-up for their midweek trip to his former club Plymouth – a game they lost 3-0.
The 29-year-old had started all 13 League One games up until the trip to Home Park.
And although he came on as a 62nd-minute substitute, it appears neither party is standing down following an exchange of words.
A move to Stockport is reportedly lined up, with the Edgeley Park side able to snap up Sarcevic’s services as no transfer window exists in their division.
The midfielder moved to Bolton in the summer of 2021 and was named captain before helping them win promotion back to League One.
He has made 52 appearances for the Trotters, scoring 11 goals.
Bolton currently sit 11th in League One after three straight defeats.
They host Gillingham tomorrow before playing Pompey at Fratton Park on Saturday, October 30.