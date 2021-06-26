Portsmouth rivals continue signing spree by landing midfielder with Premier League side last season - Bolton Wanderers bring in powerhouse Championship forward

Baka to Bolton

Powerhouse forward Amadou Bakayoko has joined League One new boys Bolton on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old leaves Championship Coventry after 12 goals in 85 appearances after signing for the Sky Blues in 2018.

He told Bolton’s official site: ‘It's a good feeling to be at this club and I'm very happy to have signed.’

Owls that for a signing?

Peterborough are close to landing Jack Marriott after his nightmare spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Conor Shaughnessy in Leeds colours (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The striker failed to score in 13 games on loan at Hillsborough as the Owls were relegated to League One.

Now the Posh are set to beat fellow Championship new boys Hull City to his signature, as he becomes a free agent next week after joining Derby in 2018.

Marriott bagged 33 goals in 56 appearances at London Road in the 2017-18 season.

Brewers’ business bubbling over

Conor Shaughnessy is expecting success at Burton Albion next season after their powerful end to the campaign.

The defender is one of the seven signings Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has made this summer, as he bids to continue the Brewers’ impress form since he arrived in the role in January.

And the Irishman is expecting big things after arriving from Leeds United.

He told the club’s official site: It’s great to be back here, to get the deal done and over the line.

‘The form the lads were in in the second half of last season speaks for itself and we’ve got a really good group of players here, so we’re positive about what’s to come.

‘There are a lot of players still here (from his first spell), there’s a real family feel around the place and everyone looks after each other – it’s really nice to come into that kind of environment.

‘I’ve played a number of different roles over the last couple of years – we’ve spoken about midfield but the manager knows I can play at the back. I’m not one to complain – I’ll play where he wants me to play!’

