It’s less than two weeks to go before Pompey begin their summer transfer action as they seek to build a Championship-competing squad for the 2024/25 season.

The rumour mill has been swirling with news of who the Blues could bring to Fratton Park with the likes of Peterborough’s Harrison Burrows and Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe both linked with a move to PO7.

As we await to see which EFL aces John Mousinho and the Pompey board target ahead of the grand return to the second-tier competition, here is the latest news from their soon-to-be Championship rivals...

Pompey rivals eye Premier League ace

Leeds United are eyeing up a move for Fulham’s Bobby De Cordova Reid, according to TeamTalk. The 31-year-old could be available on a free transfer this summer after contract negotiations appear to have stalled and he has subsequently become a prime target for clubs looking to bolster their squad without having to cough up huge transfer fees. Since joining the Craven Cottage side, initially on loan from Cardiff City in August 2019, the Jamaica international has been an integral figure in the Fulham dressing room, known for his versatility and consistency.

In the 2023/24 season, De Cordova-Reid contributed seven goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions and his ability to play in multiple positions makes him a hugely valuable asset. The ex-Bristol City star also boasts extensive Championship experience, having made 192 appearances in the second-tier scoring 39 goals and providing 22 assists in the process.

Fulham have reportedly offered De Cordova-Reid a new two-year contract in a bid to keep him at the cottage However, negotiations have not yet come to an agreement, leading to speculation that De Cordova-Reid is set to leave Craven Cottage and explore what are sure to be plentiful options as a free agent.

Not only could they face a battle from London for the forward but Leeds, who are set to lose Crysencio Summerville in the upcoming window, are also likely to see competition from Everton for the Jamaican’s signature.

Birmingham ‘in talks’ with in-demand Brighton star

The former Pompey target Marc Leonard is now of huge interest to the newly relegated side Birmingham City after talks with Preston North End have supposedly stalled. According to Alan Nixon, the West Midlands outfit have identified Brighton midfielder Leonard has a key target and they have already begun talks about making the 22-year-old their first summer signing.

At the beginning of May, Hull City - who were still being managed by the former Seagulls youth coach and full-back Liam Rosenior - had shown interest in the Scotland youth international. Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City and Pompey have also all seen their names in the mix while Preston North End have had a long-standing interest in the Cobblers star who registered 11 contributions in 49 appearances last season.

However, the latter club have already seen negotiations break down with The News, via the Lancashire Post suggesting that wage demands could not be met.

