Portsmouth rivals eye deal for ex-Premier League defender as former Blues boss makes Championship addition

Plymouth sweet on former Toffees man

Brendan Galloway has joined Plymouth on trial.

The former Everton man has linked up with Ryan Lowe at Home Park after leaving Luton Town this summer.

And the left-back is could earn himself a permanent deal with the Pilgrims, although he’s currently keeping his options open over where his future lies.

Lowe told the Plymouth Herald: ‘We have got Brendan Galloway in with us. He's a left-sided defender, left wing-back. He was with us the back end of last season for a week and enjoyed it.

‘I have known Brendan since he was a kid at MK Dons. He's a fantastic lad, he has had a couple of injuries over the years.

‘We want to give the lad an opportunity to earn a contract. So we are pleased to have him on board and have him with us.

Brendan Galloway is training with Plymouth Argyle. (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

‘He will play a part in some games. For me, the big thing with Brendan is that he has chosen to come here.

‘He's keeping his options open, but we had an agreement with him at the end of season to come back for pre-season, show us his fitness and play some games and then we will make a decision, so that's what he has done.

‘We are going to be open to that, we are going to continue that, and the same with him.

‘If he does well and gets through the training schedules, which are intense, then hopefully we can see Brendan Galloway in a green shirt.’

Shrews make their Marko

Shrewsbury have completed a deal for Coventry keeper Marko Marosi.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal after undergoing a medical at New Meadow today.

The Slovakian will link up with former Pompey boss Steve Cotterill after making 20 appearances in the Championship last season.

Moore merry at midfielder reunion

John Bostock is attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore is considering a move for the man he took to Doncaster Rovers in January, shortly before he departed for Hillsborough.

Bostock moved to the Keepmoat Stadium after his contract with French side Toulouse was terminated - and went on to make 18 appearances over the second half of the campaign.

Now, according to the Sheffield Star there could be a reunion between the former Spurs defender and the ex-Pompey man.

O’Nien nearly over line for Black Cats

Sunderland are close to agreeing a new deal with Luke O’Nien.

O’Nien was said to be attracting interest from a number of clubs, but Football Insider state a contract is close to being agreed for the 26-year-old.

