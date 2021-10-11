Former Everton and England midfielder Peter Reid has reportedly held talks with Ipswich. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who claim the 65-year-old could be offered a consultancy position at Portman Road.

The one-time England international and Everton midfielder was spotted at the Tractor Boys’ recent defeat at Accrington.

He was also present for Ipswich’s 2-1 victory against Shrewsbury on Saturday – a game which Blues boss Danny Cowley also attended.

Cook had a busy summer adding to his playing ranks, bringing in a total of 20 players.

He also added to his backroom staff by luring Franny Jeffers to Portman Road from Everton and finding a job for former Pompey goalkeeping coach John Keeley.

Now Reid – whose last involvement at a club came in 2016 when he assisted then Bolton interim manager Jimmy Phillips – could be the latest

to join the burgeoning ranks of the big-spending League One outfit.

Ipswich currently sit 14th in the table – two positions and points behind the Blues.