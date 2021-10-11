Portsmouth rivals Ipswich in reported talks with former Manchester City, Sunderland, Leeds and Plymouth boss over consultancy role
Pompey’s League One rivals Ipswich are reportedly in discussions with former Manchester City and Sunderland boss Peter Reid over role within manager Paul Cook’s set-up.
That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who claim the 65-year-old could be offered a consultancy position at Portman Road.
The one-time England international and Everton midfielder was spotted at the Tractor Boys’ recent defeat at Accrington.
He was also present for Ipswich’s 2-1 victory against Shrewsbury on Saturday – a game which Blues boss Danny Cowley also attended.
Cook had a busy summer adding to his playing ranks, bringing in a total of 20 players.
He also added to his backroom staff by luring Franny Jeffers to Portman Road from Everton and finding a job for former Pompey goalkeeping coach John Keeley.
Now Reid – whose last involvement at a club came in 2016 when he assisted then Bolton interim manager Jimmy Phillips – could be the latest
to join the burgeoning ranks of the big-spending League One outfit.
Ipswich currently sit 14th in the table – two positions and points behind the Blues.
The Tractor Boys travel to Cambridge United on Saturday before heading to Fratton Park on Tuesday, October 19.