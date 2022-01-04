The group now has an 80-per-cent stake in the Premier League club, with Katharina Liebherr retaining her 20-per-cent share.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the club’s new owners.

Who is behind the Southampton takeover?

The Sport Republic group is fronted by former Brentford director of football Rasmus Ankersen and chaired by co-founder Henrik Kraft, but the funds for the Saints deal have been provided by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak.

The new company says Southampton is one of a number of planned investments in sport, and added in a statement: ‘Sport Republic’s vision is to apply proprietary intelligence and data analytics to help sports businesses and sports technology companies reach their full potential.’

Who is Dragan Solak?

Solak is the founder and chairman of Serbian media group United Group, which began with an investment in a cable company but has grown into a major broadcaster, broadband and mobile company in southeast Europe.

Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao has sold his 80-per-cent stake in Southampton Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

United Media operates five national broadcasters and more than 50 pay-TV channels as well as a stable of newspapers, magazines and radio stations.

Solak has a number of other business interests, including motion picture production company VANS.

A keen golfer, he is also chairman of Eligo, a Surrey-based company specialising in golf tourism.

Who is Rasmus Ankersen?

Ankersen serves as the chief executive of Sport Republic.

The Dane has seven years of experience in football, having worked at both Brentford and Danish Super League side FC Midtjylland in recent years.

Ankersen joined Brentford in 2015 as co-director of football and was part of their success in earning promotion to the English top flight for the first time in 74 years.

At the same time, he was executive chairman of Midtjylland during a period in which they won three Danish league titles and qualified for he group stages of the Champions League in 2020.

Brentford announced in mid-December that Ankersen would be leaving to set up Sport Republic.

Who is Henrik Kraft?