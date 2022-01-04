Sky News have reported that Serbian-born cable television tycoon Dragan Solak will pay £100million for Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao’s share in the Premier League outfit.

Gao purchased an 80-per-cent stake in Saints in 2017, with Katharina Liebherr retaining 20 per cent.

He has been looking to sell for several years and it is understood that an announcement to confirm the sale is imminent.

Southampton are currently 14th in the Premier League, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side drawing 1-1 with Tottenham in their last match.