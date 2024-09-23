Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey rivals Sunderland are turning to the free agents market to bolster their Championship firepower.

The Black Cats, who beat the Blues 3-1 at Fratton Park before the international break and sit second in the table, are poised to sign Republic of Ireland international striker Aaron Connolly.

The 24-year-old is available on a free transfer following his Hull City release at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connolly has remained without a club since - but that looks set to change, with the former Brighton youngster reportedly spotted on Wearside ahead of penning a contract at the Stadium of Light.

Read More Portsmouth injury latest as top goalscorer adds to attacking worries at Burnley

The diminutive front man will bolster a Sunderland forward department that already boasts the likes of Romaine Mundle, Eliezer Mayenda, Nazariy Rusyan and Wilson Isodor.

He bagged eight goals in 30 appearances for Hull last season and has plenty of Championship experience having also featured for Middlesbrough and Luton.

While Sunderland prepare to add to their forward ranks, second-from-bottom Pompey continue to struggle for fit options in that department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colby Bishop (heart), Kusini Yengi (groin) and Mark O’Mahoney (bone bruising) all sat out Saturday’s defeat by Burnley, leaving Christian Saydee to lead the line at Turf Moor.

Elias Sorensen was named on the bench, but the Blues opted to bring on young winger Harvey Blair in place of Saydee for the last 13 minutes of their latest Championship outing.

The Blues have scored seven goals in their first six games of the season. But three of them came in their season-opener against Leeds United. Meanwhile, three have also arrived via the boot of Callum Lang, who was withdrawn early at Turf Moor with a groin complaint.

Highly-rated on-loan Brighton youngster O’Mahony was due to return to training on Monday, after sitting out Pompey’s past two games with the bone injury he picked up on international duty with the Republic of Ireland’s under-21s.

It’s currently not clear, though, whether he’ll be fit for Saturday’s visit of Sheffield United to Fratton Park.