In the top-six tiers of English football, only Manchester City can better Pompey’s record on the road.

Now Kenny Jackett’s away-day specialists must extend their remarkable club record to earn a Championship reunion.

The Blues head to the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening for the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

They will do so inspired by the finest away return in the club’s 98-year Football League history.

Pompey have claimed 20 victories on their travels during a campaign which has so far yielded the Checkatrade Trophy.

It’s an impressive figure surpassed only by Manchester City (21) among clubs in the leading six tiers of the English game.

The Blues’ remarkable tally consists of 13 victories and 45 points in League One, coupled with seven wins in cup competitions, including the Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup.

No other club can came anywhere near reaching the 20 away-victory mark.

The closest are Solihull Moors, who lost out in the National League play-offs last weekend following a 1-0 home defeat to Fylde.

The Moors amassed 13 wins and 42 points during a second-placed finish behind promoted Leyton Orient.

A return of three cup victories takes their away total to 16 in all competitions.

Manchester City have one final match of their Premier League campaign – a trip to Brighton which could clinch the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s men have already claimed 13 away league triumphs. Throw into that another eight via the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup and the final result is 21.

Liverpool, the midweek conquerors of Barcelona, also have 13 away triumphs in the Premier League.

However, their cup numbers just two – albeit against Bayern Munich and Porto – taking their total to 15.

In the Championship, Norwich claimed the title with 12 wins and 45 points on the road, yet FA Cup involvement was ended at the third round stage by Pompey.

They still managed two Carabao Cup away victories, however, giving them 14 in all competitions.

Fellow title-winners Luton, who captured the League One crown, totalled 12 victories on the road over the season’s duration.

That haul has been bettered by Pompey and Sunderland, the Black Cats presently on 13 heading into the play-offs.

Incidentally, Pompey (45 points) claimed six more away points than Jack Ross’ side – and an additional seven victories overall.

Lincoln seized the League Two title, with an away record of 12 wins and 42 points.

Including two cup competitions and their end result is 14 – more than fellow high-fliers Bury (10) and Forest Green (13).

Dropping into non-league, National League North winners Stockport, with 11 league wins and four in cups, tallied 15.

Meanwhile, National League South champions Torquay earned 12 wins on their travels, none arriving in the cups.

Instead, second-placed Woking (13) fared better – a side Pompey are scheduled to meet during the pre-season programme.

Before then, the Blues may be asked to fulfil two more away fixtures – and success could earn Championship football.