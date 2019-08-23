Pompey are running the rule over Championship defender James Meredith.

The left-back is training with the Blues after departing from Millwall last month.

James Meredith in action for Millwall. Pic: Dean Atkins

Meredith has linked up Kenny Jackett’s squad as a free agent after a two-year stay with the Lions.

News of the Australian international being at the Blues’ Roko training base in Hilsea, follows Lee Brown picking up an injury against Coventry on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old limped off in the first half of the 3-3 draw with an Achilles problem.

Pompey have yet to confirm the extent of the issue, but Meredith’s presence will have fans fearing Brown could be facing a stint on the sidelines.

An injury for the Londoner would leave Brandon Haunstrup as the only senior left-back at Jackett’s disposal.

Meredith certainly would add a wealth of experience if he was to seal an arrival at Pompey.

The 31-year-old has vast experience in a career which saw him come through the ranks at Derby and spend significant periods with York and Bradford, before moving to The Den in 2017.

Meredith left Millwall in unusual circumstances when his contract was cancelled after reportedly not arriving for pre-season training.

He was an ever-present in his first season with the club as Millwall just missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs.

That led to him then signing a new ‘long-term’ deal 12 months ago as his club took steps to tie down the asset.

Meredith then got 38 appearances under hit belt last term, but had a period out of the side after losing his place to Murray Wallace.

The man who has two full caps with the Socceroos then departed at the end of July.